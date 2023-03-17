Yeedi’s Mop Station Pro robot vacuum/mop returns to Black Friday price at $560 (Save $240)

Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Mop Station Pro on sale for $559.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal comes in at $240 off the typical rate, saving a total of 30% and marking only the third time that we’ve seen it offered at this price. In fact, the last time it was this low was back on Black Friday, for further comparison. If your floors are always dirty and you never have time to clean, then the Mop Station Pro is the solution you’ve been waiting for. There are two mopping pads with 10N of force to help clean your floors with ease. The pads each spin 180 times per minute and the built-in vacuum helps to pick up dry messes as well for a more thorough clean. There’s an ultrasonic carpet sensor so it doesn’t mop anything but hard floors, and with both Alexa and Assistant integration, you can start cleaning with a simple voice command. There’s also a dock which houses both clean and dirty water, so the robot can empty and refill itself as needed during the cleaning cycle. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for more information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then consider Yeedi’s vac max Robot Vacuum for $190. While there’s no docking here, you’ll find that it delivers a similar hands-off vacuuming and mopping experience to the Mop Station Pro on sale above. There’s 3,000Pa of suction, mapping technology, and it even still handles mopping while it cleans, though you’ll have to empty the dirty water and fill the clean tank.

Don’t forget to check out Samsung’s Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum that’s on sale for $300 right now. It can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge and is great for getting what your robot vacuum misses. Plus, on things like stairs or couches, a standard stick vacuum just works better then watching the robot tumble down the steps.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro features:

Two mopping pads with 10N force to the floor cling to the ground and spin 180 times per minute to loosen and wipe off the most annoying stains with ease. The mops are always clean to perform. Two 3.5L water tanks store clean and wastewater separately to avoid cross-contamination. yeedi even dries the washed mops to avoid odor generation when clean completes. With vacuum and mop integration, yeedi boasts 3000Pa strong suction power to pick up any dirt on the floor, and a 750ml capacious swapping dustbin bigger than that of most robot vacuums on the market stores more dust for less emptying.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!