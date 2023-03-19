Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases in new spring sale from $31

A new week is now underway and Amazon is taking this Sunday morning as a chance to deliver some of the first chances to save on Apple’s entire collection of new official iPhone 14 cases. Delivering the second-best prices across nearly every case on sale below, this is the first time we saw the whole lineup discounted at once in months. The savings have only been beaten over the Black Friday shopping season for the most part, too. Everything in the sale starts from $31, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 20% off or more. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down below or just up for grabs on this page for the entire lot.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

