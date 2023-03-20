Get multi-gig ready with 2.5GbE on ARRIS’ DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem at $150 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $150 shipped. For comparison, you’d typically spend $199 for this modem and today’s deal comes in at the best price of the year so far. For further comparison, this is a match for the best price in six months and has only been beat by a drop to $147 back in December. With more and more ISPs offering multi-gig networking plans, it might be time to replace your older DOCSIS 3.0 modem with a newer 3.1 version. This modem leverages the DOCSIS 3.1 standard to deliver up to 2.5Gb/s networking to your home. There’s both a 2.5GbE and 1GbE port on here as well so you can use it no matter what Internet plan you have. On top of that, if you’re currently renting a modem from your ISP, then purchasing your own could save up to $168 per year, so buying this model could pay for itself in under 12 months. It’s certified to work with Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity, and others, though we do recommend checking with your ISP to verify compatibility. Keep reading for more.

If your ISP-provided modem that you’re replacing has a built-in Wi-Fi router, then we also recommend picking up a refurbished eero. Coming in at $45 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi 5 router is a great way to fully replace your existing all-in-one solution without paying a single rental fee. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

