Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac lands at Amazon all-time lows from $1,100 (Save $199)

Kicking off the work week, Amazon is now offering some all-time lows on Apple’s latest M1 iMac. Dropping the all-in-one 24-inch machine to $1,099.99 shipped for the 256GB 7-Core GPU model, today’s offer is down from its usual $1,299 going rate. The $199 in savings matches our previous refurbished offering, while matching the best we’ve ever seen from Amazon before. Though it’s the first time this year prices have dropped this year. The elevated 8-Core GPU model is also on sale, dropping to $1,299.99 from its usual $1,499 MSRP. This is also clocking in at an all-time low.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I can’t recommend the new and improved Backpack Shelf enough, which I put to the test in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

But if you’re dead set on bringing home the latest and greatest from Apple, the value offered by its just-released M2 Mac mini is unmatched. Especially now that we’re tracking an all-time low discount on the elevated 512GB capacity. With $99 in savings attached, you can bring home the latest in Apple Silicon at $700. Alongside its compact design, you’ll also benefit from being able to choose your own display for setup better tailored to your needs.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

