Save 29% on ASUS’ Ryzen 5 VivoBook 15 Laptop at new all-time low of $390 (Reg. $550)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 15 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB Laptop for $389.99 shipped. Normally going for $550, this 29% discount, or solid $160 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $50. Here you’ll have a laptop running the Ryzen 5 4600H hexa-core processor and Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11. There is also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe SSD storage backing up any application you’d use on the machine. The 15.6-inch 1080p OLED NanoEdge display features slim bezels and wide viewing angles, making it easy to collaborate with friends and coworkers. This laptop also features a lay-flat hinge that makes sharing notes and designs easier. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

While the 256GB of storage included with the laptop above may be enough for some, you may want some extra. In that case, you could grab the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD marked down to $90, the lowest price we can find. The SanDisk Extreme landed at the top of our list of the best portable SSDs for a reason with high-quality builds, up to 1,050MB/s speeds more than fast enough for most folks, 2-meter drop protection, and USB-C connectivity.

ASUS VivoBook 15 Laptop features:

Stamp your style on the world with ASUS Vivobook 15, the feature-packed laptop that makes it easy to get things done, anywhere. Everything about Vivobook 15 is bold and improved, from its powerful AMD Ryzen™ 5 mobile processor to its crisp and clear display, 180° lay-flat hinge, modern color and sleek geometric design. Make a fresh start today with Vivobook 15! Unlock Vivobook 15 laptop with the built-in fingerprint sensor on the touchpad and Windows Hello. Integrated privacy shield that slides over the webcam for instant privacy. Vivobook 15’s keyboard comes with ASUS Antibacterial Guard — a special surface treatment that keeps the bugs at bay.

