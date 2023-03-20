Land a 1TB or 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD at the best Amazon prices yet from $90

Update: Amazon just knocked the blue Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD down to its lowest price ever at $79.99 shipped. originally $135 when it launched last April, this is $1 below the previous Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Up to 1,050MB/s speeds, a rubberized shell, and USB-C connectivity highlight the feature list. Get an in-depth look as part of our hands-on review right here.

Now joining the best price yet on the 500GB model from last week, Amazon has knocked the price of the more popular 1TB and 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable Solid-State Drives down to new all-time lows. Now selling for $89.99 and $139.99 shipped respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find and the best totals we have ever tracked on Amazon. While regularly $116 and $211 directly from Western Digital, these drives sold for even more than that for most of last year and are now some of the best options on the market in this price range. The SanDisk Extreme landed at the top of our list of the best portable SSDs for a reason with high-quality builds, up to 1,050MB/s speeds more than fast enough for most folks, 2-meter drop protection, and USB-C connectivity. Head below for more deals and details.

More portable SSD deals:

For something on the gaming-focused side of things, and if the deal on the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD above is overkill for your needs, a great option is the Lexar Blaze. The latest model 512GB variant is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low at $75 with 2,000MB/s speeds and an “aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance.”

SanDisk Extreme Portable Solid-State Drives features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

