Elgato’s 1080p60 FaceCam upgrades your Twitch stream, now within pennies of low at $130

Amazon is offering the Elgato Facecam 1080p60 Live Streaming Webcam for $129.99 shipped. Typically $150 these days, this discount comes in at just pennies above the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. It matches our last mention for $20 off and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Designed for streaming, this webcam is perfect for both those who play games live on Twitch or take part in work meetings. The Elgato FaceCam uses a “studio-quality” f/2.4 24mm all-glass prime lens to ensure that you look your best on stream. Behind the lens is a Sony STARVIS sensor which has been optimized for indoor use and a fixed focus range to ensure you stay tack sharp. It also sends an uncompressed video signal to your computer over USB-C for a better quality image. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Save some cash when you choose to pick up the Logitech HD C615 Webcam instead. Sure, it’s not quite as nice as Elgato’s offering above. But, at the same time, it’s quite compact and still features a 1080p sensor, though that won’t be quite as clear as the 1080p60 sensor Elgato has in the FaceCam. Plus, the fold-and-go design makes it ideal for on-the-go workflows, as it’s perfect for laptops and only costs $30 on Amazon.

Now, if you just want to take meetings from your desk, then consider picking up Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac. I know this is an all-in-one computer, and not a webcam, but hear me out. The latest iMac packs a 1080p FaceTime camera built-in and delivers the latest Apple has to offer in the all-in-one space. The slim design, M1 processor, and 24-inch 4.5K screen makes it a joy to use. On sale from $1,100 at Amazon right now, you’re saving $199 and scoring the all-time low price.

Elgato Facecam 1080p60 Live Streaming Webcam features:

Facecam packs a pro-grade lens with a cutting-edge image sensor. High-speed circuitry that outputs uncompressed 1080p60 video without artifacts. App control and onboard memory to recall image settings on all your computers. Up to 82 degree field of view lets you frame your face or reveal your surroundings, while a fixed focus range ensures that you always stay in crystal-clear focus. Optimized for indoor use, a premium SONY® STARVIS™ CMOS sensor enables Facecam to capture extraordinary detail and minimal noise. So you’ll look amazing on Twitch, YouTube, Zoom, everywhere online — in all lighting conditions. Introducing Facecam — professional optics in a webcam form factor. Engineered to make you look amazing

