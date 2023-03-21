Amazon low on Seagate’s 16TB external HDD delivers backup storage at $14/TB, now $230

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $430 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model more typically sells in the $300 range at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This is also $40 under our previous mention on this capacity and a new Amazon all-time low. These high-capacity hard disk options can be a great way to score loads of backup and archival storage space at a far more affordable price than a comparable solid-state solution. In this case, you’re looking at just over $14 per TB compared to something like $40 per TB at the absolute best on the portable SSD side of things depending on the brand you go with. Needless to say the slower speeds and USB 3.0 connectivity can be a worthy trade off if you’re just looking for Time Machine storage and things of that nature. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost solution that still takes advantage of the economical HDD storage comes by way of simply opting for less of it. For example, you can land the 8TB version of the model above for $135 right now on Amazon. You’re cutting your storage space in half and paying more on a per TB basis, but that might very well be more than enough storage for your needs and it’s still less cash out of pocket now.

Prefer quality over quantity instead? The portable SSD deals we are tracking are where you need to be. And there are some fantastic options right now delivering new Amazon all-time lows on some of the best models on the market:

Seagate Expansion 16TB External HDD features:

Easy-to-use desktop hard drive—simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable

Fast file transfers with USB 3.0

Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box

Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)

