Today’s Android game and app deals: Quest of Wizard, Business Card Scanner Pro, and more

Quest of Wizard

It is that time of day where we scour Google Play for all of the best price drops on Android games and apps with everything neatly organized for you below. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing Amazon all-time lows on the Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra smartphones before you dive in. Highlight deals in today’s app collection include titles like Data Defense, Quest of Wizard, Star Traders: Frontiers, Templar Battleforce RPG, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Business Card Scanner Pro, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Quest of Wizard:

Quest of Wizard is a classic Action Platformer set in a fantasy setting. Go through difficult levels full of dangerous traps and different enemies, fight with bosses, look for chests with gold, open secrets, learn and upgrade spells. Choose the main spell from 4 elements, and upgrade it, learn additional spells, passive skills and upgrade the hero’s attributes. A magical combat system with dashes that give invulnerability.

