Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale is packed with $8 action flicks, family dramas, more

john wick movie sale

With a new work week now underway,  Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Just in time for the latest installment of John Wick hitting theaters this week, you’ll find a selection of action titles at $8 each. That’s alongside some family drama flicks that also clock in at $8 each, of which both assortments will be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of action flicks. All priced at $8 each, the real highlights are all three of the John Wick movies, which arrive on sale just in time for you to catch up ahead of the fourth installment of the series hitting theaters this Friday. There are plenty of other movies on sale too, all of which are down from the usual $15 to $20 going rates. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

If the actions titles aren’t doing it for your movie collection, Apple is also continuing the savings over to some other fan-favorite titles. There’s a solid mix of older classics paired with more recent releases all at $8 each.

