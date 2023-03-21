ECOVACS’ latest DEEBOT T10 OMNI has built-in language processing plus much more

Today, ECOVACS, a well-known brand in the robot cleaning space, is introducing three new smart vacuums and mops. With the N10+, T9+, and T10 OMNI making their way to retailers now, you’ll find that the latest models from the DEEBOT lineup are perfect for cleaning your house this spring. Pricing starts at $650, and you can learn all about the latest ECOVACS has to offer below.

Talk directly to the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI robo vac

Let’s start things out with the T10 OMNI, which offers the “most advanced cleaning and navigation” in the T-line yet. You’ll find that this robot vacuum also includes the new OZMO Turbo 2.0 mopping system. This uses a dual-spinning brush in addition to the oscillating scrubbing that ECOVACS is known for. The T10 OMNI also takes things to a new level when it comes to language processing. There’s now YIKO built-in, which is a “first-of-its-kind” natural language processing tech that allows the T10 OMNI to take direct speech and commands without the need for a third-party smart device. Basically, you can use voice commands with the robot vacuum itself and not have to worry about using an Alexa, Assistant, or Siri speaker. Of course, you’ll also find the auto-cleaning and auto-empty station that includes dual four-liter water tanks for clean/dirty water and hot-air drying to keep the mop nice and tidy. Plus, there’s an auto-empty dustbin to keep debris and other dirt out of the robot itself, allowing you to go longer between emptying it.

Then we have the DEEBOT T9+, which is made for “busy homes with unmanageable messes and smells.” With “more power and precision than ever before,” the DEEBOT T9+ takes automated cleaning to the next level. Leveraging TrueDetect 3D and TrueMapping 2.0 technologies, as well as a new onboard air freshener, this robot vacuum can handle just about anything it comes across. The TrueDetect 3D 2.0 system features advanced avoidance technology, which is “10x more accurate than the industry standard infrared.” This means it can detect and avoid “unvacuumables,” such as LEGOs, car keys, and more. The TrueMapping 2.0 function lets it clean faster and more efficiently than before as well, thanks to the new navigation system, which can navigate down to the millimeter.

Of course, we can’t forget the DEEBOT N10+. This is the vacuum for the homeowner who wants to just forget about cleaning and let the robot do the work. It combines both vacuuming and mopping technology and utilizes navigation and mapping tech to provide an “effective deep clean” for those new to the robot cleaning scene. Other than that, it’s one of the more premium entry-level robot vacuums on the market that uses the TrueMapping tech and has a hypoallergenic dust bag to hold “months” of debris without leakage, thanks to the included auto-empty station.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI is available on Amazon starting today with a retail price of $1,199.99, though it’s on sale for $899.99 right now. The DEEBOT T9+ will run $799.99 and is also available at Amazon. Those looking to save a little more will want to consider the DEEBOT N10+, which can be had for $649.99, available now at Amazon. All three models include auto-empty stations and all of the aforementioned features that we’ve talked about here today.

9to5Toys’ Take

ECOVACS is really taking things up a notch here. With all three models coming with included auto-empty stations and all of them performing both vacuuming and mopping functions in your home, there’s a lot to like here. My favorite has to be the T10 OMNI, simply because it can be used without the addition of a smart speaker in your home. Yes, I have smart speakers in the house, but being able to just talk directly to the vacuum would be much more convenient than having to go through a secondary device sometimes. Plus, with all the latest technology that it has, you’ll almost never have to worry about manually cleaning the house again.

