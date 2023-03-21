Lexar and SanDisk 1TB metal flash drives now on sale from $117, plus more from $10.50

Today we have spotted some notable price drops on high-capacity flash drives from Lexar, SanDisk, PNY, Kingston, and more. First up, Amazon is now offering the Lexar 1TB JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive for $119.99 shipped. While it might carry a regular $130 price tag at some retailers these days, this model sold for between $140 and $148 for almost all of last year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is, in fact, within $1 of the Amazon Black Friday all-time low we have tracked only once in the past as well. Delivering speeds up to 400MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance, you can now put 1TB of Lexar JumpDrive storage on your keychain or in your EDC at one of the best prices we have seen. This one is made of a “durable metallic design” and is backwards compatible with USB 3.1, 3.0, and 2.0 devices. Head below for more details as well as some even more affordable high-capacity flash drive deals.

More flash drive deals:

While not quite as affordable as the models on display above, we are also tracking the best prices yet on OWC’s wonderful metal Thunderbolt Envoy Mini Portable SSDs. The deals start from $78 shipped via Amazon right now and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in both our deal coverage and hands-on review right here.

Lexar 1TB JumpDrive P30 Flash Drive features:

For professional users who want to store and transfer large files and content with blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance of up to 400MB/s read and write

Sleek and durable metallic design to store your content up to 1TB

Securely store your files with 256-bit AES encryption software

USB 3.2 Gen 1 enabled; backwards compatible with USB 3.1 / USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices

Compatible with PC and Mac systems; five-year limited product support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!