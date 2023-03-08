OWC’s wonderful metal Thunderbolt Envoy Mini Portable SSDs hit Amazon lows from $78

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on its latest Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSDs. This flash drive-sized storage unit launched back in May and we are now tracking the best prices yet on the 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB models at $77.99, $89.99, and $129.99 shipped. After initially launching at $79, $109, and $179, respectively, we saw a slight price drop during the holidays last year before today’s new all-time lows hit. These deals are matched directly from OWC and might very well be the new regular listings, but again we have kept a close eye on pricing for these over the last several months and this is the best we have tracked at up to $50 off. Head below for more details.

Anyone who read our hands-on review of the OWC Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSD will know how much we enjoyed our time with them – I’m still using the 1TB model to this day. They are modern solid-state solutions with both Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB-A jacks, a machined metal build that should warrant a higher price tag, and an overall elegant pocket-sized storage solution. Get a closer look at the specs and user experience right here.

Elsewhere in solid-state deals, we are still tracking SanDisk’s forged metal 1TB Extreme PRO 2,000MB/s portable SSD down at $130 shipped – in other words, one of the best models out there at one of the best prices we have tracked. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting in our previous deal coverage and you’ll find even more where this came from right here.

OWC Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSD features:

Universally compatible: plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices. perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

Protective: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Slim: keeps adjacent ports available for use. Pocket-sized: thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere. Silent: heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for cool and quiet use

Wear and share: safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users

3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!