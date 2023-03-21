Lululemon drops new spring markdowns up to 50% off + free shipping: Shorts, tank tops, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off + free shipping

Now that Spring is officially here, Lululemon dropped new markdowns up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $78. If you’re looking for an everyday workout shirt, this is a fantastic option. You can find it in several color options and the material is highly breathable to keep you comfortable. It also has underarm gussets for increased mobility as well as stretch-infused fabric as well. This shirt pairs perfectly with gym shorts, joggers, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the adidas Mid-Season sale as well that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save 39% on Govee’s 14-piece Glide RGBIC LED Wall...
Take to the skies in a Holy Stone FPV/kids drone at 202...
PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB M.2 Gen4 SSD hits above ...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Quest of Wiza...
Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale is packed with $...
Build the ultimate visual workspace with xTiles, lifeti...
ANYCUBIC’s new Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer returns t...
Apple Studio Display hits second-best price at $1,350 (...
Load more...
Show More Comments