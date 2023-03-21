Best price ever now live on the MagSafe PopSockets grip wallet at $20 (50% off)

We have seen a couple notable deals on the PopSockets MagSafe gripper wallet in the past few months, but nothing quite as good as today’s. Amazon is now offering the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ for $19.99 shipped in white/clear. Regularly $40, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also well below the the previous 30% price drops we tracked, both of which were among the best we had seen to date. The PopWallet+ is essentially a hybrid PopSockets grip and MagSafe wallet in one. It is your typical MagSafe wallet that sticks to the back of iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices with one of those PopSockets pop-out grips on top. There’s enough space for three of your most used cards or IDs and you can quickly pop off the whole unit when you get home to charge up on MagSafe pads and stands. More details below.

Today’s deal now puts the PopSockets PopWallet+ on par with the prices we see from options like the 2-card Spigen Valentinus MagSafe wallet. For something even more affordable you’re going to have to take a look at some of the smaller third-party brands like some of the options you’ll find right here starting from just $10.

Be sure to check out the new refreshed Belkin Boost↑Charge MagSafe power bank. Then, head over to our deal coverage for the latest-model, second-generation OtterBox iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe. It is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked, undercutting the previous model, and selling at nearly 50% off the going rate. Everything you need to know is waiting right here.

MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ features:

Our durable Pop Socket wallet we call our “PopWallet” is a sleek and secure way to carry your cards along with your phone. With an attached phone grip, you can avoid phone drops and kickstand your phone on-the-go

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the MagSafe wallet and setting on a wireless charging stand

The magnetic PopSocket wallet can hold up to three cards that are shielded from the magnets while inside the phone case wallet

Pop Sockets iPhone wallet is compatible with Pop Sockets mounts and cases for MagSafe, wireless chargers, and non-Popsocket cases for MagSafe

