OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $41 (Reg. $80)

OtterBox just launched a new generation of its MagSafe power bank, arriving earlier in the month with a largely indistinguishable feature set as the original model. Today we’re tracking one of the first chances to save thanks to an Amazon offer that drops pricing down to $40.78 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 49% in savings as well as a new all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $50 for the older model right now, too.

OtterBox’s new MagSafe Power Bank 2.0 arrives with a 5,000mAh internal battery that power the iPhone 14-friendly package. It’s also compatible with previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets, sporting a magnetic ring that allows it to snap right to the back of your handset. There’s still the same 7.5W output we’ve come to expect, as well as one of the more novel features of any MagSafe power bank out there. OtterBox takes the experience one step further by allowing you to refuel the battery with another MagSafe charger on top of its dual direction USB-C charging port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our original Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

A bit more affordable than the lead deal, OtterBox’s origial MagSafe Power Bank with a smaller 3,000mAh capacity is also on sale. This model fittingly arrives with a more affordable price tag that enters at $24.49 via Amazon, and is down from its usual $50 price tag. This model arrives with much of the same 7.5W output, but does make some compromises to hit the more affordable price tag. Those mainly enter in the form of the lower internal battery capacity compared to the larger offering above, as well as a lack of the MagSafe passthrough charging found on the featured offering.

As far as the latest in MagSafe charging goes, Belkin just launched a pair of new styles just in time for spring. Arriving with purple and pink colorways, the new Boost↑Charge Wireless Power Bank is just as capable for refueling your iPhone 14, but with a slightly different approach. Trading in the ability to be refueled via MagSafe itself, there’s a built-in kickstand that can fold out.

OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank 2.0 features:

Innovative battery pack for MagSafe keeps iPhone charged on the go. Simply click onto iPhone or OtterBox case for MagSafe for a boost of extra power on the spot. Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is sleek, powerful and versatile. Keep it handy to supplement your iPhone’s power everywhere you need it.

