Appleâ€™s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value with $90 clearance discount (Save $39)

Verizon Wireless is now offeringÂ Appleâ€™s previous-generation AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case forÂ $89.99 shipped. While youâ€™d more regularly pay $129, todayâ€™s offer amounts to $39 in savings and lands at the best price of the year. It undercuts the competing Amazon price cut by $9, and is matching the Black Friday price from last fall. Even now that Appleâ€™sÂ new AirPods 3Â andÂ AirPods Pro 2Â have arrived, going with the nowÂ previous-generation pairÂ brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider itâ€™s more affordable price tag! Youâ€™re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features likeÂ Hey SiriÂ and more.

Over at Amazon, the savings today continue to the AirPods Pro 2. These are still on sale for $200, delivering an even more capable listening experience with active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio support, and all of the same tight-knit integration with iOS. This ongoing offer lands at $49 off and is the second-best price to date.

If you can live without a pair of earbuds in the Apple ecosystem with all of the specialty features for iPhone owners, we recently broke down all of the best options from 2022. Checking out many of last yearâ€™s latest releases, we picked through the best of the best to detail our favorite earbuds from the likes of Anker, Sennheiser, Jabra, and other brands that give Apple a run for its money.

More on Apple AirPods:

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when theyâ€™re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!