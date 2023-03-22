Harber of London intros new handmade European mélange MacBook covers

Harber of London – a family run brand based in London with penchant for handmade, high-end leather accessories and bags – is ready to introduce its new MacBook sleeve. Joining a collection of backpacks, wallets, briefcases, AirTag cases, and other Mac carriers, the new Zippered Sleeve For MacBook delivers water-resistant, cushioned protection and the fittingly high-end home your precious Apple notebook deserves. Head below for a closer look at the new Harber of London MacBook sleeve.

New Harber of London MacBook sleeve

One thing you’ll notice quite quickly browsing through the Harber of London Apple gear accessories, bags, and wallets, is the brand’s affinity for high-quality, timeless materials and designs as well as the handmade craftsmanship to match. This is what caught my eye with the brand and follows through to the new MacBook sleeve showcased here today.

Available for the latest MacBooks as well as various form-factors to support several generations of older Apple machines, the new Zippered Sleeve For MacBook is made of a combination of water-resistant fabric (created from recycled plastic bottles) and hits of full grain leather on the front placard tag and zipper pull to deliver a “robust and luxurious feel.”

We use premium Premium Full Grain Leather. These leathers will age beautifully as they form a unique patina overtime. As any noble woods, you may be able to appreciate some natural marks that shall not be deemed as defects but as a true statement of natural quality.

Designed in London and handmade by “expert craftsmen in Spain,” much of this attention to quality and detail carries over to the interior where you’ll find a soft mélange lining that presents a sort of classic wool-like vibe to my eyes.

Haber of London MacBook sleeve features at a glance:

Perfect Fit for current MacBook and older generations.

Durable Water-Resistant Fabric Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles.

Robust & Luxurious Feel.

Cushioned interior for extra protection.

Soft Melange Lining.

Fits Most Popular Brands out there.

Sizes available for all current MacBooks.

Avoids bumps & scratches.

Scratch-free interior.

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain.

Made with Full Grain leather.

Fits New MacBook Air & MacBook Pro 13″, MacBook Pro 14” and 16” (M2, 2023) and previous models.

Sounds awesome, right? Well, brace yourself because the price isn’t. Some folks, such as myself, would rather save up and buy something high-end that will last for several years at the least and that’s where a brand like Harber of London is going to fit in. No, it certainly isn’t for everyone, but for others, the $149 shipped this sleeve fetches is a worthy endeavor and just a fraction of the amount you spent on your precious MacBook.

