Today only, Macy’s Cold Weather Sale takes 40-60% off Columbia, The North Face, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMacy's
60% off from $4

Today only, Macy’s is offering 40-60% off top brand outerwear for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, The North Face, Columbia, Cole Haan, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cole Haan Mixed Media Jacket that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $225. It’s available in three color options and can easily be dressed up or down. The quilted material can easily be packed away and there are three pockets for storing. I also love the wool detailing that’s on the back and shoulders that give it a stylish touch. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas Mid-Season sale as well that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines ...
Get ready for cookouts with Char-Griller’s gas gr...
Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with st...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 ...
LG’s unique new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor hits $34...
Positive Grid unveils brand-new miniature Spark GO smar...
First discounts of the year go live on Apple’s Ai...
Review: Tesla x FreePower gen 2 deliver Apple’s AirPo...
Load more...
Show More Comments