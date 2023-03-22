Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200

Today, Amazon is announcing an expansion of its in-house TV family with new sizes and an entirely new lineup. While the popular Fire TV Omni QLED series has been around for a while, Amazon is now expanding that with three new sizes. Plus, there’s a new 2-series launching for those who are after a more budget-focused experience but still want built-in smarts, with pricing starting at $200. Ready to learn more? Head below to find out all the details we have on Amazon’s latest Fire TV models.

Amazon expands its Fire TV lineup

We’ll start out with the added sizes for the Fire TV Omni QLED series. Building on the existing series of TVs, you’ll now get three new sizes to choose from. There’s now a 43-, 50-, and 55-inch model in Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED lineup. These TVs have up to 96 zones of local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive support, and built-in far-field microphones which let you leverage Alexa hands-free without having to keep an Echo nearby.

The Fire TV Omni QLED lineup in its entirety is also now getting something called Fire TV Ambient Experience. This brings hundreds of “gallery-quality images and dynamic art” to your TV for free. This is a great way to convert your TV into an ambient display. It leverages the TV’s built-in presence sensors to know when a person enters the room, and intelligently will switch to the Ambient Experience. This leverages the power of Alexa to display information like schedule, notes, thermostat or camera feeds, and more. And, the best part is there’s no monthly subscription requires as it’s included as part of the TV.

Now, onto the Fire TV 2-series. This is an all-new line from Amazon that’s designed to be for more budget-friendly environments. Coming in two sizes, 32 and 40 inches, these TVs ditch 4K support for either a 720p or 1080p panel, which is how Amazon is able to make them more budget-friendly. You’ll still find support for the Fire TV operating system, which means you’ll be able to stream Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, YouTube, and more without a secondary device. Plus, it includes the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote so you can use voice commands to change the channel, find a show, and more.

The new Fire TV 2-series models start at $199.99 and are available beginning today at Amazon, while the new Fire TV Omni QLED sizes begin at $449.99 and are now able to be pre-ordered.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Amazon releasing more and more Fire TV sizes, the company is surely aiming to dominate the entry- to mid-range home theater space. The new Fire TV Omni QLED models are sure to become a center-piece of many home theater setups, especially with Dolby Vision IQ support, local dimming, and all of the other tech like hands-free Alexa natively supported.

However, the 2-series will be a great starting point for people who want lower-cost televisions with built-in smarts. While it might not be the highest resolution, or support the latest standards, it’s still a great starting point for those who might not have a large budget when buying a new TV.

