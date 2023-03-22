TP-Link’s all-new Archer AX72 Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5GbE sees first discount to $180

Amazon is now offering the just-released TP-Link Archer AX72 Pro Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router for $179.99 shipped. Launching for $200 back at the beginning of March, this is the first cash discount we’ve tracked for this upgraded router with the deal matched at TP-Link directly and at B&H. Upgraded over the regular Archer AX72, this new Pro model includes a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN combo port which makes this router a great upgrade for this with higher-than-gigabit ISP plans. You can expect wireless speeds up to 5,378Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5GHz radios with the six antennas using beamforming technology to provide even coverage. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa and Assistant to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Head below for more.

In addition to the 2.5GbE WAN/LAN combo port, this router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup. I have this same switch and it works as advertised with no issues.

Do you find your home has Wi-Fi dead zones? You may benefit from a mesh system instead, like the TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack which can be had for $270. Covering up to 5,500-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to allow hands-free control over whether the guest Wi-Fi is enabled. As an upgrade over the existing XE75 system, you now have access to 2.5GbE for even faster data transfers and Wi-Fi.

TP-Link Archer AX72 Pro Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Dual-Band AX5400 WiFi 6: Experience the sheer performance of Archer AX72 Pro with WiFi 6 speeds up to 4804 Mbps at 5GHz Band, and 574 Mbps at 2.4GHz Band. Stream stutter-free 8K/4K videos and enjoy lag-free online gaming.

2.5 Gbps Ethernet Port: Archer AX72 Pro has 1 x 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port along with 1 x gigabit WAN/LAN port and 3 x gigabit LAN ports for all your expansion needs

Maximized Coverage: 6 x high-performance antennas boost WiFi signals throughout your home and Beamforming technology detects devices to concentrate signals towards them, providing a strong and reliable WiFi to every corner of your house.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!