Waterpik’s Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Water Flosser returns to holiday pricing at $50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the Waterpik WF-13 Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser at $49.99 shipped in black or white. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. You’re also looking at the first notable deal on Amazon since the Black Friday offers and a price that comes within cents of the best we have tracked there. There are more affordable models from WaterPik – one of the industry leaders in home water flossers – but those options tend to require battery power. The Pearl, on the other hand, delivers a cordless treatment that can just get recharged as needed alongside features like 360-degree tip rotation, a pair of pressure settings, and a dishwasher-safe removable 7-ounce water reservoir. It is said to remove “up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss” with four tips included in the package. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t mind taking the battery-powered route there’s cash to be saved. This WaterPik model runs on three AA batteries with a 5-ounce water reservoir and will otherwise deliver a very similar experience as the model above for less. It is currently starting at $35 shipped on Amazon.

Waterpik WF-13 Cordless Rechargeable Water Flosser features:

Waterpik Cordless Pearl will help you maintain healthier gums and brighter teeth whether you are at home or on the go. It features a rechargeable battery and handheld portable design. Narrow hand grip and improved 360-degree tip rotation provide enhanced maneuverability for a handheld water flosser, plus Cordless Pearl features our new quiet flossing technology. 4 tips, 2 pressure settings (45-75 PSI), removable 7 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 45 secs of flossing time, rechargeable NiMH battery, charger (120VAC/60Hz North America only), 360 tip rotation, not for use in the shower.

