Upgrade to RTX 40-series performance with the ABS Stratos RTX 4070 Ti desktop at $1,900

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Stratos Ruby Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop on sale for $1,899.99 shipped. For comparison, NZXT offers a similar desktop to this with an i7 for $2,500, and you’d spend $2,350 for a basically identical system from iBUYPOWER at Amazon right now. In fact, today’s deal comes in at $300 off the Newegg list price for this system and is the best price that we’ve seen for a pre-built RTX 4070 Ti desktop. Ready for whatever you throw at it, you’ll find the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 7700X processor here can handle just about anything. This CPU pairs with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, which are both upgradable in the future should you need more. But, the star of the show is MSI’s RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X OC GPU, which enables this desktop to handle both 1440p and some 4K gaming with relative ease. There’s also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in, a 240mm all-in-one cooler, and a 700W 80+ Gold power supply. Check out our hands-on review of the RTX 4070 Ti to find out more of what to expect with the graphics card then head below for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 so you can take advantage of the high-speed data rates that today’s lead deal offers, delivering transfer speeds of up to 5GB/s. For just $113, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it a great choice to use today’s savings on.

Further upgrade your gaming setup by checking out the deal that we found on Audio-Technica’s beloved AT2020 condenser USB mic. It’s on sale for $60, which is a pretty big price drop from its normal $150 going rate. Perfect for voiceovers, team communication, and more, this microphone plugs directly into your computer and requires no secondary audio interface to function.

ABS Stratos Ruby Gaming Desktop features:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 4.5GHz (5.4GHz Max Boost) 8-Core 16-Thread

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventux 3X OC

Motherboard: MSI B650-P Wifi

RAM: Kingston Fury RGB 16GB DDR5 5600 MHz (2x8GB)

SSD: 1TB NVMe SSD

