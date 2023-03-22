Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $149 at various retailers including B&H where it is now matched, this is $40 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Todayâ€™s deal is at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a particularly notable deal on one of the best bang for your buck microphone brands out there in my opinion â€“ I use one of the AT XLR microphones in my home studio as you likely saw in our recent Behind the Screens feature. This popular USB mic was superseded by the latest-generation 96kHz AT2020-X USB model last summer but it still remains a notable, lower-cost solution (the new one sells for at least $116) for folks looking to bring a studio-quality option into their setup. Its 16-bit/48kHz recording resolution is still more than enough in many cases and is joined by an onboard headphone output with a dedicated volume control and a handy mix blend control (balancing the direct recording signal and whatâ€™s coming back out of the DAW). Head below for more details.Â

But if itâ€™s just a simple budget-friendly USB mic youâ€™re after, itâ€™s hard to go wrong with the Blue Snowball iCE. It doesnâ€™t sound as good to my ears, but itâ€™s certainly better than a built-in option and itâ€™s also the more affordable option right now at $40 shipped on Amazon. I might spend the extra $20 to land a regular $150 microphone instead personally, but the option is there.Â

If youâ€™re looking to take it up a notch or two however, we are also still tracking a rare price drop on Universal Audioâ€™s SD-1 Dynamic Mic. Now back down to the $249 all-time low, this is a wonderful option for folks with an audio interface from one of the top-tier audio brands on the planet. Get a complete breakdown of the deal here and even more in our launch coverage.Â

Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ features:

High quality A/D converter with 16 bit, 44.1/48 kilohertz sampling rate for superb audio

Headphone jack with volume control allows you to monitor the microphone signal with no delay

Mix control allows you to blend your microphone signal and prerecorded audio

High output, the internal headphone amplifier delivers superior clarity and musical detail as well as more volume overall

