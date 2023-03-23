CORSAIR’s new XENEON 27-inch 240Hz OLED monitor packs a peak 1,000-nit brightness

Today at PAX East, CORSAIR is announcing an all-new gaming monitor in its OLED lineup with the XENEON 27QHD240 OLED. Packing a 1440p 240Hz panel and clocking in at 27 inches, this display is sure to give your gaming setup a visual and functional upgrade. What else does it bring to the table? Well, CORSAIR has worked closely with LG to make this one of its best displays yet, so keep reading to find out all we know so far.

Are you ready for 1,000-nit 240Hz HDR gaming?

Built in partnership with LG, the CORSAIR XENEON 27-inch OLED gaming monitor has a lot to like about it. For starters, it uses a 3rd generation OLED panel with META Technology that features Micro Lens Array functionality. This places a “focal lens” to enhance the brightness in front of every individually-lit pixel of the display, which “boosts brightness far beyond previous-generation OLED panels.” This allows CORSAIR to leverage HDR10 and reach a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. This is one of the first desktop-class OLED displays to hit the 1,000-nit brightness mark, making it extremely immersive in games or content.

You’ll also find that the monitor features a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut making it ideal for content creators when they’re not gaming.

It also pairs with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time and a 0.01ms pixel on/off time which is “built to eliminate motion blur.” You’ll find that it also doesn’t matter what graphics card you have, as the monitor is certified for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium systems which ensures that your gaming experience is tear-free in all scenarios.

With a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and even a USB-C with DP Alt-Mode available, you can connect up to four individual input sources at the same time. Should you choose to use the USB-C plug, then the four USB 3.1 Type-A ports will become live and pass through connected devices to your computer.

There’s no pricing available yet for the CORSAIR XENEON 27 OLED monitor, but we can expect it to likely be north of $500, likely closer to $750 or $1,000 with all of the features that is has to offer. Pre-orders are said to go live sometime in May of this year.

9to5Toys’ Take

While this monitor only offers a 1440p resolution, I still stand by that being the ideal option for most gamers. It can be easily driven by both current- and last-generation graphics cards, and the 240Hz refresh rate means that you’ll likely never drive more frames than the monitor can handle.

At the same time, this is sure to be a pretty pricy monitor all things considered. For comparison, 4K144 displays are finally starting to come down in price, and this will likely be right up there beside them. Sure, CORSAIR’s latest release can hit 1,000 nits and is OLED with a 240Hz refresh rate, but you really have to want those specific features to buy a monitor like this.

