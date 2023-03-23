CRAFTSMAN’s 41-inch workbench with solid wood top and drawers falls $110 to $549

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 41-inch Workbench with Drawers for $549 shipped. Down from a $659 normal going rate, the newer model of this workbench fetches $649 right now and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since it hit $540 in April of last year. Are you looking for ways to organize the shop while also adding an extra horizontal work surface? Well, that’s where this workbench comes in. Comprised of a 41-inch wide solid butcher block wood workbench top on a steel frame, this is ready to handle whatever you need. Each drawer has 100-pound ball bearing slides on them with soft close so it won’t slam. The drawers vary in depth so you can store tall items in the lower ones and shorter things in the uppers. You’ll get a drawer liner roll and also a drawer tray set in the package here as well, which helps to keep better organized in the shop. Keep reading for more.

Of course, the WEN 48-inch workbench is a great choice for those on a tighter budget. Sure it doesn’t feature a solid wood top, but it does have a built-in LED light, power strip, and pegboard. Oh, and there are two drawers as well. Coming in at $151, you’ll also save $398 from today’s deal, making it a solid choice all around.

Be sure to swing by our tools guide to find even more deals for your DIY setup. Just yesterday we uncovered several discounts on BLACK+DECKER DIY tools starting at $31.50 from battery-powered drills and drivers plus some corded items. So, if you’ve yet to get into DIY projects, make this spring the time of learning and pick up some new tools.

CRAFTSMAN 41-inch Workbench features:

Our CRAFTSMAN; 41-in wide mobile workbench combines a solid butcher block work surface with a rolling tool cabinet. Six drawers with ball-bearing slides open easily and close gently without slamming, even with 100 lbs. of tools. The removable solid wood work surface is sealed for easy cleanup. The entire workbench, rolling tool chest combo can be moved easily on 5″ X 2″; casters, and a keyed locking system safeguards the contents of the rolling tool chest.

