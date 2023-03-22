Amazon updates your DIY toolkit with BLACK+DECKER drills, drivers, more from $31.50

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Driver for $34.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $54 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen in well over a year. Made for beginners and DIYers, this drill will get you up and going with tackling your own home projects easily. With an 11-position clutch, this drill can be set to stop when a certain amount of force is applied. There’s an integrated bit holder, variable speed trigger, and built-in LED work light to illuminate areas as you drill. Plus, it’s part of the larger BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX ecosystem, so the battery included here will work on a wide range of other tools. Keep reading for additional BLACK+DECKER deals.

More BLACK+DECKER tool deals:

If you’re tired of using a gas generator when the lights go out, or just for doing odd jobs away from a traditional power outlet, then we have a solution for you. Today, we partnered with Wellbots to deliver $515 in savings on an EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two 110W solar panels. Down to $983 for the bundle, you’ll be getting two power stations and the same number of solar panels so you can keep the lights on (or appliances running) even when the grid goes down.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver features:

Lithium Ion Technology and 20V MAX: Lighter, more compact, no memory, longer life

11 Position Clutch: Provides precise control for drilling into wood, metal, plastic, and all screwdriving tasks

Features integrated bit holder under drill handle that includes double ended bit

Variable Speed: Allows countersinking without damaging material

Ideal for drilling into wood, metal plastic and all screw driving tasks

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!