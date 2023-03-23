EcoFlow’s Gold Box delivers emergency and off-grid power stations from $143 (Up to $700 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official EcoFlow Amazon storefront is offering up to 39% off a range of its portable power stations, solar panels, accessories, and more. While you’ll find a number of the more hardcore, high-end power stations on sale here today, one standout for more modest users looking for some juice out in the woods, on road trip adventures, and for emergency situations around the house is the EcoFlow RIVER mini Portable Power Station at $143.20 shipped. Regularly $349 directly from ECOFLOW where it is marked down to $189 right now, today’s deal is easily the best price we can find. It sold for at least $300 for most of last year before dropping into the $200 range at Amazon over the last five months or so, and is now at a new all-time low there. You’re looking at a 210Wh battery system packed with 110V/300W AC outlets, DC jacks, and USB ports to light up your camp site and provide power to your tech in emergency situations or otherwise. Head below for more details on this unit and today’s Gold Box EcoFlow sale.

While the model highlighted above is the most affordable in today’s Gold Box sale, there are plenty of other EcoFlow power stations and add-on gear marked down today. With up to 39% or as much as $700 in savings, you’ll also find some of the more high-end models that can power serious off-grid adventures and even act as home backup power systems. Get a closer look at all of it right here.

We are also tracking some deep price drops on Jackery’s latest Explorer Pro power stations, but if you’ll also in need of some more casual and personal portable power, check out this deal on Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank. This model comes in a few colorways, doubles as a viewing stand, and will keep your iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series device charged up in a pinch when on trips or out and about. Get a closer look in our previous coverage while the price is right.

EcoFlow RIVER mini Portable Power Station features:

The patented EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the RIVER mini portable power station from 0%-80% within 1 hour and offers a full charge in just 1.5 hours. That’s 4-5x faster than others. 2 pure sine wave AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 12V DC car port. Stay charged with an outdoor generator that powers up to some 600W devices thanks to the unique EcoFlow X-Boost technology. You will receive 1 RIVER mini solar power station; 1 AC Charging Cable; 1 User Manual. Buy EcoFlow power station with Confidence: 30-day money back guarantee, 2-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

