Jackery’s latest Explorer Pro power stations on sale this spring from $999 (Save $100+)

Amazon is now offering Jackery’s new Explorer 1500 Pro power station for $1,529 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $1,699, today’s offer amounts to $170 in savings while marking only the third discount since being revealed at the very beginning of the year. It’s matching the best price we’ve seen since it began shipping, too. As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1500 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,512Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

After just launching late last fall, one of the very first chances to save on Jackery’s latest portable power station is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $999 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at $100 in savings to go alongside a match of the all-time low and only the third time we’ve seen it drop this low.

As another one of the latest additions to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro features:

The ultra solar charging, more than fast charging experience. Solar charging is reborn with a 2 hour solar charge, supporting maximum 1,400W solar power input and unbelievable 2 hour wall charge (6*200W solar panels). Get ready to explore further with Jackery Solar and more than fast. Safety is taken to the next level with intelligent BMS and 8 state-of-the art temperature sensors for accurate, safe temp control. A patented multi-duct design provides 30% improved heat dissipation efficiency, generating 100% product safety. The complete safe charging experience has arrived.

