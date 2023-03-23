ESR’s $45+ 10,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank with passthrough now down at $36

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 10,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank for $36.32 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and you can land an additional 5% off if you purchase it along with another item from this page. Regularly $50 directly from the ESR site, it more typically sells for $45 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal, available in both the black and white colorways, also comes in at slightly below the previous deal price. This model delivers a 10,000mAh battery pack to your EDC alongside the ability to snap to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series via MagSafe. The 7.5W wireless MagSafe pad is joined by a USB-C port for juicing up a second device as well as passthrough charging so you can charge up the power bank and your phone at the same time. More details below.

If you can make do with a lower capacity MagSafe power bank, something like this Baseus magnetic model might do the trick. While it drops the internal power down to 6,000mAh, it still provides passthrough charging and comes in at a lower $29.50 shipped on Amazon. Otherwise, ditch the MagSafe action and grab this Anker PowerCore Slim 10K for around $20 Prime shipped instead.

And while we are on the subject, be sure to check out the refreshed Belkin Boost↑Charge MagSafe power bank in two new spring styles as well as Anker’s new 15W MagSafe charger for iPhone 14. Then swing by the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Anker’s new MagSafe Power Bank. The regular $70 kickstand hybrid is now marked down to a new all-time low at $42.50 and you can get all of the details right here.

ESR HaloLock 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank features:

Built-in magnets align your phone with the power bank to automatically enable MagSafe-style charging as soon you attach the power bank, for a faster, more convenient way to wirelessly charge. large 10,000mAh battery capacity lets you charge your iPhone 13 1.6 times; choose from 7.5W wireless charging or 20W wired charging, for fast charging that won’t slow you down…charge two phones at the same time via 5W MagSafe-style wireless charging and 10W USB-C wired charging, for power that adapts to you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!