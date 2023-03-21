Anker’s new 15W MagSafe charger for iPhone 14 arrives with triangular 3-in-1 design [Deal]

Anker today is launching its second-ever 15W MagSafe charging stand. After the first one landed earlier in the year, the company is out with a refreshed take on the desktop charging system that ditches the cube design we last saw for another geometric form factor. The new Anker 737 MagGo Charger packs much of the same 3-in-1 design that we’ve come to expect and is now available for purchase with a launch discount attached.

Anker launches second-ever 15W MagSafe charger

After going hands-on with Anker’s very first 15W MagSafe charger earlier in the year, today we’re back to check out its second crack at the form factor. The brand has released plenty of magnetic chargers since Apple first introduced MagSafe back with the iPhone 12, but it has taken all of these years to finally get around to officially employing the full capacity of the MagSafe standard.

For its second take, the brand is sticking with the geometric designs offered by the 3-in-1 Cube from earlier in 2023. Expect this time, it’s dropping to a three-sided shape with its new Anker 737 MagGo Charger. This triangular accessory arrives with the same capability to charge three of your devices at once, just in a refreshed form factor.

Everything still starts with the 15W MagSafe pad, which sits at an angle for propping up your device while it charges. That rests at the front of the triangle, with a secondary 5W Qi pad being built into the base. The hollow cavity makes it so you can slip a pair of AirPods in to wirelessly charge, while an Apple Watch charger protrudes from the side to round out the trifecta. In the box Anker includes a 30W USB-C wall charger as well as a USB-C cable to give you everything you need out of the box.

Score now with a launch discount

Joining the other MagSafe chargers from Anker, the latest addition to the MagGo lineup is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s own online storefront. It’ll retail for $155.50, but right now you can drop that down to $139.99. That’s available at the brand’s official Amazon storefront, but also applying the on-page code direct from Anker will also see a similar price reduction. This changes up the strategy from the 3-in-1 Cube that launched earlier in the year, which was an Apple Store exclusive.

9to5Toys’ Take

After just walking away pleased by Anker’s first take on an official MagSafe charger, I am pretty delighted to see the brand back with a new take. I adore how funky the design is, at least in theory, but am a but concerned that larger true wireless earbuds won’t actually fit in the novel design. Even so, the angled design complements your iPhone perfectly at the desk with upright viewing being built right into the form factor.

