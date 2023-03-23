Save 31% on MOUNTUP’s Dual UltraWide Monitor Arm Desk Mount in return to $90 low

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its UltraWide Dual Monitor Arm Desk Mount for $89.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $130, this 31% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked twice before today. This time around, the deal is available to everyone, not just Prime members. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms and adjustable gas springs capable of supporting monitors up to 39 inches and up to 33 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that itself can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cables sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $36. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting supported. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking to upgrade your monitor situation? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ProArt UltraWide 34-inch 1440p 120Hz Professional Monitor marked down to $649, the new all-time low. The ASUS ProArt display is centered around a 1440p 120Hz IPS panel with 100% coverage of the sRGB and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. You’ll also benefit from the DisplayHDR 400 certification and Calman verification thanks to the factory color calibration. You can even connect to the display over a single USB-C connection for a one-cable setup for your laptop while receiving 90W of power delivery.

MOUNTUP Dual Ultrawide Monitor Desk Mount features:

Broad compatibility – The heavy duty monitor mount fits screens up to 39 inches diagonal and 33 lbs; compatible with VESA patterns 75x75mm and 100x100mm. The included quick-release VESA mounting clip allows you to quickly add and replace monitors with ease. Enjoy the benefits of monitors that float above your desk and see how much space and productivity you can gain.

Comfortable working – The ultrawide monitor arm offers full monitor movement with 20.85″ of arm extension, rising 21.45″ from the work-surface; customize how you work or collaborate with 360° of rotation, 180° of swivel and +90°/ -45° of tilt. 180°/360°swivel on arms, you’ll be able to pose your screen where you want it. Increases viewing comfort by noticeably reducing strain on the eyes, back and neck.

Stylish and functional – The modern design is sleek and lightweight. Thanks to a streamlined cable routing under the arm, annoying cables remain outside the work area. In space constrained areas, the monitor mount can be folded back to save space. When you adjust the tension, you can read the gas spring force from in the arm joint.

