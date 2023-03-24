Save $549 on ASUS’ dual screen ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED RTX 3060 Laptop at $2,000 low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop for $1,999.97 shipped. Normally going for $2,549 in recent months, this 22% discount or solid $549 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. We previously saw the 12th Gen Intel version of this laptop go for $400 higher than today’s deal. While this comes equipped with a previous-generation Intel i9-11900H processor, you will still have loads of performance to accompany the RTX 3060 graphics for creative programs and even some gaming in your downtime. The primary NanoEdge display measures in at 15.6-inches and runs at a 1080p resolution with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and is PANTONE validated for color-accurate work. The biggest selling point for the ZenBook Duo is what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch 4K matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. Rounding out this laptop is the IR camera for Windows Hello, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro. Keep reading for more.

With the ZenBook Pro Duo only having a single USB-A port and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, you may want to pick up a Thunderbolt dock to greatly expand the I/O selection. Since Thunderbolt 4 is still relatively new, docks are still fairly pricey but you could grab the Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $300, though Prime members do save an additional $50. This dock can deliver up to 90W of Power Delivery for charging the host machine while adding four USB-A ports with two being rated for 10Gb/s and the other being 480Mb/s, an SD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a USB-C 10Gb/s port, and a downstream Thunderbolt port.

Want to make the jump to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking the latest Apple M2 MacBook Air 256GB marked down to $1,049, the second-best discount to date. Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED lets you get things done in style: calmly, efficiently, and with zero fuss. It’s your powerful and elegant next-level companion for on-the-go productivity and creativity, featuring an amazing 4K OLED HDR touchscreen. It also includes the ASUS ScreenPad™ Plus secondary 4K display with a brand-new tilting design that offers effortless ergonomics and seamless workflows. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ i9 eight-core processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 GPU, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED brings you all the benefits of tomorrow’s technology, today.

