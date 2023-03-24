Belkin’s latest MagSafe car mounts start from $34 with first 2023 discounts (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering a pair of Belkin MagSafe car mounts headlined by the charging model at $49.79 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at $10 in savings as well as the first discount of the year. It’s the first chance to save since the holiday shopping season last fall, and amounts to the third-best discount of all-time. Belkin’s MagSafe car mount upgrades your ride with a spot to put your iPhone 14 smartphone, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. The air vent design comes mounted onto to the charging pad with a ball joint for getting the perfect angle, and is supplemented by a 20W USB-C car charger and USB-C cord to complete the package. That enables this to refuel your handset at 7.5W speeds with all of the convenience of the MagSafe mounting magnets.

If you can live without the built-in charging features, the standard Belkin MagSafe mount is a more affordable buy thanks to an Amazon discount. Dropping to $33.99, this is down from the usual $40 MSRP in order to mark the first price cut of the year at $6 off. This is also the third-best price to date and lowest in several months. This model sports the same air vent design as the lead deal, just without the integrated charging tech. That’s accounted for the more affordable price tag, allowing this to serve at not only a better value, but also a great companion to those rocking wired CarPlay setups.

As far as the latest in MagSafe charging goes, Belkin just launched a pair of new styles just in time for spring. Arriving with purple and pink colorways, the new Boost↑Charge Wireless Power Bank is just as capable for refueling your iPhone 14, but with a slightly different approach. Trading in the ability to be refueled via MagSafe itself, there’s a built-in kickstand that can fold out.

Belkin MagSafe Charging Car Mount features:

The Belkin Magsafe Compatible Car Charging Mount is compatible with the Apple iPhone 14, 13, and 12 Series, and certified MagSafe Cases. The Magsafe Compatible Car Mount comes with a 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply, capable of 10W Fast Charging. Our powerful Magsafe compatible technology and high-quality base and vent mount keeps your device safely in place while driving

