Take to the skies and learn to fly Holy Stone’s GPS drone with built-in 1080p camera at $104

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS10G GPS Drone with 1080p Camera for $103.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $160 normal going rate, it just fell to $144 at Amazon before the additional discount dropped it to the best price we’ve seen so far in 2023. However, it did fall to $99 back in December, for further comparison. While many lower-cost drones utilize the connection to your phone for knowing its position, this one has built-in GPS. This allows it to record the home point from where it takes off and it’ll return back to that location should it lose connection with the remote or if the power gets low. There’s also an auto return button that you can click to make it come home. With the two batteries, it can fly for up to 26 total minutes and the remote allows for ranges of up to 984 feet. There’s also a 1080p camera that records both video and audio at the same time and stores the footage in the app so you can immediately post that gorgeous sunset to Instagram. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $28 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that drone offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Looking for a more premium experience? DJI’s Air 2S drones are on sale at $150 or more off as we head into spring. Starting at $849, these deals deliver Amazon lows to DJI’s fleet of Air 2S drones. with a 1-inch 20MP camera that’s capable of 5.4K recording, the Air 2S drone is much more geared toward cinematic recording than today’s lead deal, which explains the higher price.

Holy Stone HS110G 1080p GPS Drone features:

GPS Auto Return: Equipped with GPS Location, the drone can memorize the “HOME” point and return automatically whenever the drone lose signal or lose power or whenever you press down auto return button.

Intelligent Features: You may set a Customer Flight Path at your will or instruct the drone to Follow You automatically.

Upgraded Configuration: Detachable propeller makes the drone easy to carry; 2 Modular Batteries prolong flight time to 26 Minutes; Control Range is up to 984ft.

1080P HD FPV Camera: The HS110G drone with 1080P HD camera can record images and voice at the same time. And you may share them on the social media immediately through the App.

Easy for Beginners: The latest Altitude Control System enable stable flight. There are considerate icon on the Controller and App to help users grasp flying skills sooner.

