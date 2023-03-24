LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System comes with a Chromecast built-in at $540 low

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System for $539.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $799, as it does over at B&H, this solid $259 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system. The LG SN10YG ships with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content while making it seem as if the sound is coming from around you even though everything is centralized in the soundbar. You will be able to calibrate this system to your room which will help ensure audio appears as if it’s coming from the right place with the 220W subwoofer providing that punchy bass that enhances any movie-watching experience. 4K HDR passthrough is supported on both of the HDMI inputs with eARC supported out of the box as well. You also get a Chromecast built-in here for wireless casting and Assistant integration. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Want to compare the LG soundbar to another option before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Soundbar System marked down to $160, the all-time low price for a new condition model. The ATS-2090 comes as a 2.1-channel setup with a central soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Alongside built-in Alexa voice control is support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound to enhance your movie-watching experience. The soundbar itself features 4K HDMI pass-through with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup.

LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System features:

Surround your senses with Hi-Res Audio. Sound effects and soundtracks seem to come from every angle with 5.1.2 channels, Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X. LG subwoofer combines with the sound bar’s up-firing front height channels for sound that fills up any room. AI Sound Pro delivers optimal sound settings through adaptive sound control, and the sound bar works with the Google Assistant.

High-Resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing. Higher sampling rates and bit depth provide sound quality that surpasses CDs. Enjoy stunning 24-bit/192kHz audio resolution — as close to the original sound as you can get.

Room calibration uses spatial awareness technology to measure your room’s unique characteristics. It then balances the sound bar audio settings to the environment. It’s immersive sound with a more accurate sweet spot, heard as it was meant to be — naturally and accurately.

