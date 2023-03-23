Save 54% on Yamaha’s ATS-2090 2.1-Ch. Soundbar and Subwoofer at $160 low

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Soundbar System for $159.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350, this 54% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen for a refurbished model. This soundbar currently goes for $230 over at Amazon. The ATS-2090 comes as a 2.1-channel setup with a central soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Alongside built-in Alexa voice control is support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound to enhance your movie-watching experience. The soundbar itself features 4K HDMI pass-through with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Want to compare this Yamaha soundbar against another option before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the JBL BAR 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar marked down to $250, the second-best Amazon price. What makes this a virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar? Well, all the speakers here are located within the central soundbar so it projects sound around you, simulating a surround setup. This is the JBL MultiBeam surround sound system and it’s what brings Dolby Atmos support. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer as well. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos.

Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound System features:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!