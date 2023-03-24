This Ninja countertop blender transforms into a personal one at $120 (Up to $130 off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Nutri Ninja BL642 Personal and Countertop Blender for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Amazon over the past several months, this is up to $130 off the going rate and the best we can find. While this is not the newest model out there and we did see it sitting in the $160 to $200 range for quite sometime starting in early 2021, it is still a more than capable blender from a notable brand with a solid price drop. There are plenty of multi-function blenders out there, but this one seems particularly useful with the ability to transition from a traditional blender to a personal one in seconds. It ships with a large 72-ounce pitcher, but you can also blend directly into the included protein shake, take-away cups as well. The Auto IQ tech also “features timed, intelligent blending programs that do the work for you, no guesswork required.” Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s blender deals.

More blender deals:

But while we are talking Ninja blenders, be sure to dive into yesterday’s launch coverage of its latest model – the Ninja Blast Portable Blender. The brand just launched is very first cordless portable blender that brings the “power and high-performance of its award-winning blenders” to an on-the-go form-factor. You can get a closer look right here and then swing by our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen deals.

Nutri Ninja BL642 Personal and Countertop Blender features:

Auto IQ technology features timed, intelligent blending programs that do the work for you, no guesswork required

Xl 72 ounce total crushing blender pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies, The dishwasher-safe, rustproof Pro Extractor blades blend entire fruits and vegetables, minimizing nutrients that go to waste.

Nutri Ninja Pro extractor blades break down whole fruits, vegetables, ice and seeds for maximum nutrient & vitamin extraction

Small, regular, and jumbo multi serve nutri ninja cups with sip & seal lids for nutrient rich super juices on the go

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!