First-ever Ninja cordless blender arrives with USB-C charging to Blast through shakes anywhere

Any avid 9to5Toys reader knows we keep a close eye on price drops and new Ninja kitchen gear, but the brand has now introduced its first-ever cordless blender. Officially known as the Blast Portable Blender, Ninja is now bringing “the power and high-performance of its award-winning blenders” to a compact and on-the-go form-factor with its latest cordless innovation. Head below for more details and closer look at the new Ninja cordless blender.

First-ever Ninja cordless blender has arrived

The new Ninja Blast cordless blender delivers a leak-proof design complete with a “long-lasting battery” that can blend up to 15 times within a single charge, according to the brand. That presumably depends entirely on the blending time of each session and, likely, how robust the ingredients are, but that’s as detailed is Ninja is getting at this point.

The package includes the 7.4V motor base, an 18-ounce blending vessel, easy-open sip lid with carrying handle, the USB-C cable you’ll need to juice it back up, and a quick start guide. Ninja says it takes “roughly 2 hours” to fully charge back up.

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender brings high-speed Ninja blending power on the go with a cordless, hand-held design. The 18-oz. vessel is perfect for smoothies, protein shakes, and frozen drinks. Blast through frozen ingredients with Ninja’s BlastBlade Assembly. Ninja Blast is rechargeable via USB-C. One-handed, easy-open sip lid and carrying handle make drinking on the go easier than ever.

The ribbed vessel creates a vortex to help the stainless steel BlastBlade Assembly power through dips, shakes, smoothies, and more, wherever you might be. Conveniently, the blender can also self-clean via a 30-second blend cycle program using nothing but some water and a drop of dish soap.

While it will work just fine for casual at-home, solo blending jobs, Ninja is clearly positioning its new cordless blender as something that might come in handy during upcoming road trips, out on the woods, camping, domestic travels, for protein shakes on-the-go or for whenever else you might need a good whip up when away from an outlet.

Whether you’re making a pre-workout smoothie, margaritas with friends or dips to complement a charcuterie board, the Ninja Blast is the only portable blender that gives you power to live life at full blast.

The Ninja Blast cordless blender is now available for pre-order in the black colorway at $59.99 shipped directly from Ninja. However, a menagerie of colors are inbound in the future, including everything from denim blue and cranberry to forest green and passion fruit purple. listings for reach will soon populate Amazon and other retailers, but no specifics have arrived on that front just yet.

