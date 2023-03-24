Ready your patio lights for spring with meross’ triple HomeKit smart plug at $24 (2023 low)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its triple outdoor HomeKit smart plug for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special deal. Listed with a regular price of $33 on Amazon right now, it most recently has sold in the $27 range and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is a couple bucks under our previous mention and a new 2023 low. With three independent sockets for your outdoor space, this IP44 weatherproof delivers HomeKit intelligence, scheduling, and control powered by a Mediatek chipset. Running over Wi-Fi, it allows you to, for example, control your outdoor patio lighting this spring and summer using your voice or directly from your phone with automatic sunrise and sunset options – you can even ask Siri to do things like turn your electronic sprinkler system on. Head below for more details.

If the three-way plug option featured above is overkill for your needs, something like this Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug will get the job done in similar fashion for $17 Prime shipped. Now some things to keep in mind here is you’ll only get a single controllable outlet and there’s no HomeKit support with this model, but it will otherwise deliver a similar experience for less.

The smart home deals certainly don’t start or end here this week. Our curated hub is loaded with smart lighting, camera systems, smart locks, and more including the 9to5Toys favorite Nanoleaf setups. The latest Lines HomeKit lighting starter kits are now seeing some of the first price drops of the year and you can get a closer look right here.

meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug. IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. You can prepare your schedule in advance and will not forget to turn off the outdoor plug, decreasing electrical waste and environmentally friendly. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

