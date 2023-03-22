Nanoleaf Lines bring customizable ambient lighting to your Siri setup at $180

Just after seeing some of the other additions in the Nanoleaf stable refreshed with Matter support this morning, we’re now tracking a chance to save on one of the brand’s flashier offerings. Courtesy of Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront, you can now score its new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for $179.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $200 going rate in order to deliver one of the first discounts of the year. Delivering the first drop we’ve seen since the beginning of the 2023, this is also the lowest price since back over the Black Friday shopping season. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your Siri setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now filling up with savings as the new week progresses. One of the more notable offers right now has marked down a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit smart plugs to just $39. Perfect for giving Siri four new lamps, lights, or appliances to control, these each connect right to your Wi-Fi network for out of the box HomeKit integration.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

