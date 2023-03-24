Save 31% on ThermoPro Lightning 1-Second Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $48 low

i-Tronics (100% positive over past 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ThermoPro Lightning 1-Second Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $47.98 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 31% discount or solid $22 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. While it has gone as low as $50 in the past, today’s deal drops it $2 lower for the new low. This meat thermometer comes with a single thermocouple probe with an LCD screen displaying the measured temperature with 0.5°F accuracy. This thermometer will also wake up automatically when it is picked up and the display will flip its content with gravity so you can read the measured temperature no matter how it’s positioned. It is also IP65-rated so you can wash it off after a cooking session. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save some cash, you could instead go with the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $19 after clipping the on-page coupon. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe has an external connector so it can be optionally attached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Ready to make smoothies to chill out on the warm days coming up? We’re currently tracking the Nutri Ninja BL642 Personal and Countertop Blender marked down to $120, the best price we can find. There are plenty of multi-function blenders out there, but this one seems particularly useful with the ability to transition from a traditional blender to a personal one in seconds. It ships with a large 72-ounce pitcher, but you can also blend directly into the included protein shake, take-away cups as well. The Auto IQ tech also “features timed, intelligent blending programs that do the work for you, no guesswork required.”

ThermoPro Lightning 1-Second Instant Read Meat Thermometer features:

±0.5°F Pro-Accuracy: Digital thermometer for cooking features an improved accuracy spec of ± 0.5°F (± 0.3°C), taking the guesswork out of your cooking; Custom calibration ensure the accuracy of meat probe last forever

180° Rotating Display: Large 2″ auto-rotating ambidextrous backlit display, making this kitchen thermometer the perfection solution for those awkward angles and left-hand users

1-Second Lightning Response Time: With full readings in one second or less by thermocouple design, instant read thermometer is up to 200% quicker than the competition

