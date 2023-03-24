SKIL’s rechargeable 4V cordless screwdriver makes toy assembly easy at just $19 (24% off)

Amazon is offering the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver for $19 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal $25 going rate, this $6 discount delivers 24% in savings and marks the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to help you tackle everyday projects or simple DIY tasks, this screwdriver features a compact design when compared to standard drills. While there’s not as much power as what you’d find in, say, an 18V or 20V drill, this is the perfect tool for doing things like tightening up drawer knobs, assembling toys, and more. Plus, it includes a selection of bits to get you started if you’ve not worked on DIY projects before. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for an 8-pack of screwdrivers for $10.50 at Amazon. While you won’t have the same ability to automatically drive screws during toy assembly, it does come in at 45% below today’s deal. On top of that, you’ll never have to charge traditional screwdrivers, which is another bonus.

If you’re deep in the DIY world already, and just picking up a cordless screwdriver for smaller projects, then be sure you can keep all of your tools nice and tidy by getting CRAFTSMAN’s 41-inch workbench. It’s on sale for $110 off right now at $549 on Amazon, delivering multiple drawers and a nice large work surface to your shop. Then, check out our tools guide for other ways to save on upgrading your DIY kit this year.

SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver features:

EASY TO USE – The perfect cordless electric screwdriver for everyday needs and DIY projects.

GOOD FOR TIGHT SPACES – Get the job done in tight tough-to-reach places.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN – This power screwdriver style allows easy grip and handling with a two-finger trigger.

FORGET DOWN TIME – A rechargeable lithium-ion battery keeps this tool charged over an extended period of time.

READY TO GO – Power up your cordless electric screwdriver anywhere with micro USB charging.

