WD_BLACK 1TB P40 portable gaming SSD with RGB lighting drops down to $105 today

Joining a solid price drop on the 2TB model that is now matching the all-time low, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $105.29 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model hit store shelves last summer at $180 before dropping down into the $150 range ahead of Black Friday last year. It now carries a $137 regular price directly from Western Digital where it sells for $117 on sale, is now about $10 under our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the one-time Amazon low. As was detailed in our hands-on review, this is one of the best portable gaming SSDs out there with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates and compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac. Ready to help transport and store your game library (as well as just about anything else you might put on a portable SSD), it delivers a halo of multi-color LED lighting surrounding the metal-plated build that can be customized extensively within the PC companion app. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.

The most obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of the 500GB model that currently goes for for $90 shipped at Amazon. You’re landing all of the same specs and features for less here, but I for one might splurge for the marginally more expensive option above with double the storage capacity. Your call.

Otherwise, you might also want to browse through some of the other major portable SSD deals we have live heading into the weekend below:

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

