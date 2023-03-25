Get ready for spring travels with new hardside spinner luggage from $144 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, USA Travels (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of SHOWKOO luggage sets priced from $144 shipped. Our top pick is the 3-piece Black Colorway for $151.99. Down from $190 typically, today’s deal comes in at $38 off its normal price, this saves 20% and marks a return to the 2023 low that we’ve tracked only once before. This luggage will make your spring and summer travels even easier. Comprised of extra-thick PC and ABS material for the hardshell, you’ll find that the luggage is durable, yet lightweight while retaining impact-resistance. With three sizes here, you’ll find a 20- by 38-inch, 24- by 60-inch, and 28- by 93-inch option which ensure that you have plenty of space to store your clothes and more for both checked and carry-on bags. Each luggage piece here also has 360-degree rotating wheels making it easier to move through the airport, and there’s a built-in side-mounted TSA lock so you can secure your contents without buying anything separate. Keep reading for more.

We recommend using a bit of your savings to pick up this tech organizer to keep your cables, chargers, and other stuff neat and tidy while traveling. I use a similar one and it’s nice to always have my cables and chargers in a bag and ready to go. Coming in at $9 on Amazon, you’ll find two layers and areas for storing multiple things in the organizer.

If you might have to get work done when traveling, then be sure your computer is up to the task. Just this morning we saw new all-time lows ushered in on Apple’s previous-generation 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro is a particularly notable price drop in this open-box sale, falling $559 to $1,440 which is the first time it has been offered for under $1,500. This laptop packs more than enough power to handle just about any work task you might have to throw at it while working away from home, and would even be a good candidate for replacing your desktop as well.

