Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,440 low in open-box Woot sale (Save $559), more

Woot today is launching a new open-box Mac sale with a collection of M1 machines up for grabs at some of the best prices ever. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual, with a $6 delivery fee added on in any other case. Headlining all of today’s savings, Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now clocks in at $1,439.99. Down from its original $1,999 going rate, you’re now looking at $559 in savings and a new all-time low. This is $60 below our previous mention and the first time it has sold for under $1,500.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Another one of our favorite discounts from the sale has Woot also now offering Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,019.99. Normally fetching $1,299, today’s offer is finally making this controversial machine worth the cash at $279 off. It’s sitting at $80 below our previous mention, is one of the first discounts of the year, and a new all-time low. Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last summer as the latest entry-level prosumer-tier macOS machine.

This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 8GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. While it isn’t our favorite M2 device around these parts, there’s something to be said for it at an all-time low.

Some other highlights from the sale:

All of the discounts today come backed by 90-day warranties thanks to the new open-box condition status.

We’re now into the weekend, and all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

