Relax after a long day’s work with the TOLOCO electric back massager at $56 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eaglewood Trading (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the TOLOCO electric back massager priced at $55.99 shipped in all colors and multiple styles. Typically $70, today’s deal comes in at $1 below the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2023. Perfect for relieving muscle fatigue and pain after a long day’s work, this massage gun is a great addition to your evening wind-down routine. There are seven speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads so you can really dial it in. It’s cordless and has a built-in rechargeable battery as well, so you won’t have to deal with swapping batteries out all the time. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save a bit of cash? Well, this massager is more compact and comes in at $19.50 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t do quite as much as the deal above. But, this massager you can essentially leave on your favorite chair or couch seat for a relaxing experience every time you sit down.

If you’re ready to get another workout in, then don’t forget that NordicTrack’s smart Alexa-ready adjustable dumbbell pair is on sale for a new all-time low right now. Down to $281, you would regularly spend $429 for the pair, with this discount delivering $148 in savings.

TOLOCO Electric Back Massager features:

Upgraded massage gun, can effectively relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promote blood circulation, relieve lactic acid, and let you enjoy the comfortable experience brought by deep tissue massage gun, so as to restore the best state of your body

Silent deep tissue massage gun, 7 speed levels, up to 3200rpm, with the speed levels button, you can easily find the most suitable vibration amplitude. Working dB is only about 40dB-50dB, so you can enjoy high power and low noise massage at home, gym or office

Muscle massage gun, equipped with 15 replaceable massage heads, not only help users relax all parts of the body, but also easy to disassemble and clean, and is very suitable for back massage, neck, arm, leg and muscle massage

