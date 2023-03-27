CRAFTSMAN’s 16-gallon wet/dry shop vac helps clean the car and shop this spring at $133

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 16-gallon 6.5HP Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $133.44 shipped. For comparison, this shop vacuum typically goes for $157 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at the first discount that we’ve seen since back in September when it fell to $141. With spring finally here, you’ll likely be looking for ways to tidy up the shop, garage, car, or anywhere else where messes happen. This shop vac is perfect for the task, featuring a 16-gallon capacity and the ability to clean both wet and dry messes. There’s several accessories included in the box, ranging from the 2.5-inch hose to two extension wands, a utility, car, and wet nozzle, as well as four dust collection bags. Plus, there’s an oversized drain to help empty liquids that you suck up. Keep reading for more.

For something a bit smaller, check out the CRAFTSMAN 2.5-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum at $45 on Amazon. It’ll save over $88 from today’s lead deal and still helps you clean up plenty of messes. The only thing you’re losing out on is size and capacity here, but it still totes the CRAFTSMAN namesake so the quality is there.

If you don’t have enough plugs in the garage, then don’t forget that you can currently scoop up an affordable Amazon 6-outlet surge protector power strip for just $7. That’s 30% off its typical rate and delivers six outlets to your setup, which helps to plug in more things at the same time, like today’s shop vac for instance.

CRAFTSMAN 16-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vac features:

Powerful 6.5 Peak HP provides extra power for large projects in the garage, shop and on the jobsite

Rear blowing port on this wet dry vac allows for quick cleaning of leaves and grass clippings in your garage and outdoors

Built-in oversized drain on the wet/dry vac allows for convenient emptying of liquids

2-1/2 in. diameter shop vacuum hose features Dual-Flex technology for 180-degree mobility at each end to resist kinking

