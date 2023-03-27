Save 25% on Instant’s Solo single-serve K-Cup and ground beans brewer at $75 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this single-serve machine is now 25% off the going rate and sitting at the best price we can find. It is currently on sale at $80 directly from Instant and today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a couple holiday offers at the end of last year. For comparison’s sale, the higher-end Instant Pod 3-in-1 model than can also brew Nespresso pods is still on sale sale for $160 shipped, down from the regular $200 price tag. Joining the Instant pre-infusion cycle designed for enhanced flavor extraction, the Solo model is compatible with all K-Cups as well as your favorite ground beans right out of the box via a “specially designed reusable pod.” It supports your choice of three cup sizes, a 40-ounce removable water reservoir, and a design made to accomodate up to 7-inch travel mugs directly under the brewing spout. More details below.

This Chefman single-serve model makes for a notable lower-cost alternative that won’t reach as deeply into your pocket while still delivering much of the same functionality. It can brew all of your standard K-Cup coffee pods as well as your favorite ground beans with an included filter pod at under $47 shipped on Amazon.

Looking to finally bring home a more serious espresso machine this year? Check out some of the ongoing price drops we are tracking on various models at Amazon, from more entry-level variants right up to some hardcore models:

More on the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker:

Brewing a great cup of coffee at home is easy with the Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker. It can handle both K-Cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. When placed in the Instant Solo, the reusable pod activates a unique brewing sequence that extracts more flavor, aroma and body from your favorite ground coffee. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12 oz cups, and adjust the brewing strength to make it as bold as you like. The 40oz reservoir means you can refill less frequently, and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a 7″ tall 16oz travel mug. K-Cup is a registered trademark of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Use of the K-Cup trademark does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

