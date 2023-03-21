Instant’s Dual Pod Plus brews K-Cups, Nespresso pods, espresso, more down at $160

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus for $159.95 shipped. This model launched at $200 and still regularly fetches as much at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal delivers a solid $40 or 20% in savings off the list price for the lowest total we can find. We have only seen it go for less a few times in the past in fleeting one-day and holiday sale events as well. You’re looking at quite a versatile coffee maker that can handle ground beans, espresso shots, K-Cup and Nespresso pods out of the box – one of the few models out there you’ll find capable of handling all three popular brew styles as well as both major pod formats. From there, it features brew strength options, a 19-bar espresso pump, multiple cup sizes, and enough space under the spout to fit your up to 7-inch travel mug. Swing by our launch coverage of the original model for additional insight and head below for more details.

If you’re not impressed by the compatibility options the Dual Pod Plus brings to your countertop, there are more affordable models from Instant brand. The $100 Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker is a good example of this, but you can get away with much of the same functionality with this Chefman single-serve coffee maker at $43 shipped as well.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch here with a proper at-home espresso machine, yesterday’s roundup is where you need to be. Including models from Philips, Breville, and De’Longhi, you’ll find hundreds of dollars in savings with models starting from $375 shipped. Dive in while everything is still marked down at Amazon right here and hit up our home goods hub for more.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus features:

3-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod

TAILOR EVERY POUR: Adjustable brew strength so you can make a bolder cup of coffee.

CAFÉ-QUALITY BEVERAGES: Perfect for coffee and espresso, brewing at the optimum temperature (195F) and pressure (19-bar pump for espresso)

SUSTAINABLE COFFEE-MAKING: Brew coffee from your own grounds with included reusable pod.

